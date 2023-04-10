ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Dhanbad - Alappuzah Bokaro express to be cancelled on April 12, 13

April 10, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Train services have been partially affected due to agitation by a group of people at Kustaur Station in Adra-Chandil section of Adra Division and Khemasuli Station in Kharagpur-Tatanagar section of Kharagpur Division from April 5 to 9.

Train no. 13351 Dhanbad –Alappuzah Bokaro Express, leaving Dhanbad on April 12 and 13, will be cancelled for want of rake.

Senior Divisional Manager of Waltair Division A.K. Tripathi called upon the passengers to make a note of the cancellation and make alternative arrangements.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US