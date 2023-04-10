HamberMenu
Visakhapatnam: Dhanbad - Alappuzah Bokaro express to be cancelled on April 12, 13

April 10, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Train services have been partially affected due to agitation by a group of people at Kustaur Station in Adra-Chandil section of Adra Division and Khemasuli Station in Kharagpur-Tatanagar section of Kharagpur Division from April 5 to 9.

Train no. 13351 Dhanbad –Alappuzah Bokaro Express, leaving Dhanbad on April 12 and 13, will be cancelled for want of rake.

Senior Divisional Manager of Waltair Division A.K. Tripathi called upon the passengers to make a note of the cancellation and make alternative arrangements.

