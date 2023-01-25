Visakhapatnam: Devote energies and skills for the society, Chinna Jeeyar Swami urges AU students

January 25, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swami said that every student should have a specific goal during studies.

Addressing the students at a programme organised by Andhra University here on Wednesday, he urged them to devote their energies and skills for the society, but each one should have a specific goal and work sincerely to achieve it.

“Contributions to the welfare and well-being of society are equivalent to offerings to God,” he said.

The seer said that Andhra University has produced many professionals and experts in various fields and present students should follow in their footsteps.

Hei invited the students to visit the statue of Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad.

Chinna Jeeyar Swami appreciated the AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy for his initiatives.

Prof. Prasad Reddy said that the seer was invited to AU on Wednesday to seek his blessing for students.