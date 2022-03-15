Visakhapatnam: development works worth ₹107 crore taken up since last one year, says Mayor

‘₹5 lakh sanctioned for each ward to enable corporators take up various works’

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari said that out of 272 agenda points which were proposed in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) council, as many as 261 were approved, while 11 were kept on hold. In the last one year, 10 council meetings were organised, of which five were special meetings, she said.

The Mayor was addressing a press conference on the occasion of one year of formation of GVMC council here on Tuesday. She said that in the last one year, about ₹107.73 crore was spent to take up 631 development works. Of them, as many as 186 works were completed, while 104 works are in various stages. A total of 117 works are yet to be started, while tenders have to be called for 214 works, she said. She said that keeping in view of formation of one year for the council, about ₹5 lakh was sanctioned for every ward, so that the corporator can take up various development works which can be completed at the earliest. She also said that about 2,000 street lights, of total 15,000 street lights approved, were arranged in the corporation. limits

Ms. Hari Venkata Kumari also said that the GVMC is striving hard to secure top place in the Swachh Survekshan survey 2022.

Sports meet

A sports meet was organised for the corporators on the occasion at Swarna Bharathi Indoor Sports Arena. The Mayor and Commissioner G. Lakshmisha inaugurated the meet.