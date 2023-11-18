ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam developed under Jagan’s rule, says Minister

November 18, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam got independence only under Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance from 2019, said the Animal Husbandry Minister Seediri Appalaraju, at the YSRCP’s Mega Samajika Sadhikara Yatra in Visakhapatnam East Constituency here on Saturday as part of its second phase programme across the State.

Addressing the gathering at the AS Raja Grounds here, Mr. Appalaraju said that the city’s roads, parks and infrastructure facilities were improved and being developed during the Jagan’s rule only.

“This means, the city got the independence now only. We urge public to consider the contrast between Chandrababu’s administration and Jagan’s regime,” Mr. Appalaraju said, while participating in a rally for the establishment of Visakhapatnam as the State’s Executive Capital.

The Government Whip Karanam Dharmasri cautioned people against giving the opposition TDP and Jana Sena leaders a chance, citing their unjust actions in Uttarandhra, which led to migration due to the high unemployment rate.

MLA Anil Kumar Yadav from Nellore, said that particularly the Yadav community, ‘Proud to live a dignified life under CM Jagan, or less we would have been labourers under the TDP’s rule.”

