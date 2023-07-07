Visakhapatnam: Design thinking will be a powerful tool, says Union Minister

July 07, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayana Swamy has expressed the hope that design thinking will be a powerful tool in the future.

The Minister participated virtually in the inaugural of a two-day national conference on ‘Design Thinking’, jointly organised by Andhra University Transdisciplinary Hub and Dr. BR Ambedkar Chair at AU Convention Centre here on Friday.

He said that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar stood as the champion of social justice. He commended the AU for organising the conference on the issue, which was relevant to different fields.

Director General(Naval Systems & Materials) Y. Sreenivasa Rao underlined the need for transdisciplinary research. He called for innovations beyond normal thinking and expressed happiness that the present generation was thinking out of the box. He, however, said that there would be enormous challenges when it came to implementation of innovative ideas.

Speaking on the importance of encouraging creative research, the Director General was optimistic that by 2047 India would gain an identity for itself in certain fields.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said that acquiring skills was more important than mere possession of degrees. He called for continuous learning. The problems confronting society should be turned into research topics. He said that the integrated startup system, being established in AU, would become the largest startup system in the country.

AU Registrar V. Krishnamohan spoke on the challenges behind innovation, and added that once the problem was understood, it would be easier to find a solution.

AU Rector K. Samatha spoke.

Conference convener and Ambedkar Chair Professor M. James Stephen said that over 2,000 delegates from 20 States were attending the conference. In all, 452 research papers would be discussed.

Sairam Bollapragada, Founder Director, ESS ENN Tech Solutions, Mahesh Rakheja, director of The Tech Intern, ISRO Scientist Murthy Remella, IPR Chair Professor Hanumanthu Purushottam and AU A hub CEO Ravi Eshwarapu spoke.

