Visakhapatnam: Derailment of eight empty wagons on KK line hits train services

February 17, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The derailment of eight empty wagons of a goods train between Sukku and Koraput led to the cancellation and short-termination of Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam express and special train respectively on Friday.

Train no.18513/14 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express trains are cancelled on Friday. Train no. 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul special, leaving Visakhapatnam on February 17, will be short-terminated at Paliba and will return as 08552 from Paliba to Visakhapatnam.

Train no. 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam special, leaving Kirandul on February 17, was short- terminated at Koraput and returned as 08551 from Koraput to Kirandul.

Accident Relief Trains from Koraput and Visakhapatnam proceeded to the site for restoration operations. Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy is monitoring the restoration operations. The restoration works are being carried out on a war-footing. After detaching the derailed coaches, the rear portion of the train was sent to its destination, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manage A.K. Tripathi.

ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo along with senior officials from the Civil Engineering, Mechanical, Signal & Telecom, Commercial, Operating and other departments rushed to the site.

ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta and other officers are monitoring the restoration works from the city.