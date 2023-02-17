ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Derailment of eight empty wagons on KK line hits train services

February 17, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The derailment of eight empty wagons of a goods train between Sukku and Koraput led to the cancellation and short-termination of Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam express and special train respectively on Friday.

Train no.18513/14 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express trains are cancelled on Friday. Train no. 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul special, leaving Visakhapatnam on February 17, will be short-terminated at Paliba and will return as 08552 from Paliba to Visakhapatnam.

Train no. 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam special, leaving Kirandul on February 17, was short- terminated at Koraput and returned as 08551 from Koraput to Kirandul.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Accident Relief Trains from Koraput and Visakhapatnam proceeded to the site for restoration operations. Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy is monitoring the restoration operations. The restoration works are being carried out on a war-footing. After detaching the derailed coaches, the rear portion of the train was sent to its destination, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manage A.K. Tripathi.

ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo along with senior officials from the Civil Engineering, Mechanical, Signal & Telecom, Commercial, Operating and other departments rushed to the site.

ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta and other officers are monitoring the restoration works from the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US