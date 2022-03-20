Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: depression likely to intensify in the next 12 hours, says Cyclone Warning Centre

The depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea, moved north-northeastwards at a speed of 12 km/hr and lay centered over Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal, about 200 km north-northeast of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 100 km south-southeast of Port Blair(Andaman Islands) on Sunday evening.

It is likely to move nearly northwards along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands, intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 12 hours, according to a bulletin issued by the Cyclone Warning Centre(CWC) here on Sunday night.

Distant Cautionary signal no. 1 (DC-I) has been kept hoisted at Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, Nizampatnam and Krishnapatnam Ports and DC-I with section signal no. V and VI kept hoisted at Kakinada and Gangavaram Ports.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 20, 2022 11:26:36 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/visakhapatnam-depression-likely-to-intensify-in-the-next-12-hours-says-cyclone-warning-centre/article65244170.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY