Visakhapatnam: depression likely to intensify in the next 12 hours, says Cyclone Warning Centre
The depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea, moved north-northeastwards at a speed of 12 km/hr and lay centered over Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal, about 200 km north-northeast of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 100 km south-southeast of Port Blair(Andaman Islands) on Sunday evening.
It is likely to move nearly northwards along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands, intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 12 hours, according to a bulletin issued by the Cyclone Warning Centre(CWC) here on Sunday night.
Distant Cautionary signal no. 1 (DC-I) has been kept hoisted at Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, Nizampatnam and Krishnapatnam Ports and DC-I with section signal no. V and VI kept hoisted at Kakinada and Gangavaram Ports.
