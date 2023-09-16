HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam DEO allays fears of teachers over salary delay

‘Salaries of 10% of teachers are pending, and they will be paid before Vinayaka Chaviti’

September 16, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The School Education Department has allayed the apprehensions of teachers that there would be delay in the payment of their salaries. It clarified that the salaries of 10% of teachers are pending, and they would be paid before Vinayaka Chaviti.

Out of the 3000-odd teachers under SDE, apart from Gurukulam, social welfare etc., the salaries of  10% of the teachers were delayed due to technical problems, District Educational Officer L. Chandrakala said.

This means, there should be proper mapping of the teachers be done.

For example, Gajuwaka circle data shows 180 teachers, but actually there are not that many teachers in the circle. Teachers can be posted elsewhere like Pendurthi. So mapping should be done from Gajuwaka to Pendurthi. In this case, there will be delay in payment of salaries of teachers, whose names are incorrect in the circles concerned.

“But everything will settle down before Vinayaka Chaviti. If the issue is resolved, there will not be any delay in the payment of salaries to the teachers in future,” said Ms. Chandrakala.

There are 587 schools for SDE in the district. New posts of Mandal Educational Officers have been created. Therefore, the data of the teachers has been adjusted according to the respective circles, she said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.