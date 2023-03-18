ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Delta Studies Institute to organise a four-day field seminar from March 20 for executives from oil and gas companies

March 18, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy on Saturday released a course material entitled “Modern and Ancient Delta Systems” of a field seminar here.

The Delta Studies Institute (DSI) will organise a four-day field seminar from March 20 to 23. The programme would end at Kakinada after completing field studies in the Godavari Delta for four days.

The programme consists of field-oriented special lectures on the Deltaic regions of East Coast of India with emphasis on the Godavari Delta. Sixteen executives serving in Oil and Gas companies will attend the programme. Similar training programmes have been organised by the DSI since 1996 for the executives of ONGC, RIL, British Gas and Shell. It could provide field-based knowledge of deltas with reference to oil and gas exploration and also provides theoretical aspects through lectures.

