Visakhapatnam: defence civilian employees seek continuation of Old Pension Scheme

A padayatra was taken out by defence employees, under the aegis of Defence Coordination Committee, from NAD Kotha Road Junction to the Gandhi statue, near the GVMC, here on Sunday.

Prior to the commencement of the rally, the union leaders garlanded the statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar and paid tributes. Addressing the gathering, CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao alleged that the BJP government policies were resulting in corporate groups acquiring the assets of the nation. He also alleged that the Krishnapatnam and Gangavaram Ports were handed over to the Adani Group and the Centre was now in the process of handing over five berths in Visakhapatnam Port to the Adani Group.

He alleged that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) would also be sold to the same group and called upon the workers to oppose it at any cost. He hailed the defence employees for waging struggles relentlessly seeking continuation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Defence Coordination Committee Chairman Reddy Venkata Rao recalled that the farmers had made the Modi government withdraw the 3 Farm Laws after prolonged battles against the decision. He told the employees that they could also make the Centre withdraw NPS by staging long drawn battles. He called upon Parliamentarians to fight till the PFRDA Bill was withdrawn by the Centre.

Naval Civilian Employees Union general secretary P. Nageswara Rao said that those who had joined service in 2004 and retired now, were drawing a meager pension of below ₹3,000.

NAD Union general secretary R. Srinivas, Defence Coordination Committee convener P. Gopalakrishna and NCE Union president G. Maruti Varaprasad spoke.