Visakhapatnam: Decomposed body of a man found at Bheemunipatnam

February 26, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A completely decomposed body of a middle-aged person was found at an isolated place at Nerellavalasa in Bheemunipatnam here on Sunday. The police have identified the victim as J. Yellayya (57) from Nerellevalasa, as a missing case was lodged in the local police station two days ago. Inspector of Bheemunipatnam Police Station K. Lakshmana Murthy said that the body was completely decomposed. A post-mortem would reveal further facts, he said, adding that as of now, the family members did not express any suspicion. A case was registered.