HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam: Decomposed body of a man found at Bheemunipatnam

February 26, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A completely decomposed body of a middle-aged person was found at an isolated place at Nerellavalasa in Bheemunipatnam here on Sunday. The police have identified the victim as J. Yellayya (57) from Nerellevalasa, as a missing case was lodged in the local police station two days ago. Inspector of Bheemunipatnam Police Station K. Lakshmana Murthy said that the body was completely decomposed. A post-mortem would reveal further facts, he said, adding that as of now, the family members did not express any suspicion. A case was registered.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.