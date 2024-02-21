Visakhapatnam decked up ahead of International City Parade, 4,000 police personnel deployed for bandobasth

February 21, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The coastal city of Visakhapatnam is decked up for the much-awaited ‘International City Parade’ to be held as part of the Indian Navy’s multinational maritime exercise—MILAN 2024—scheduled on February 22 (Thursday), on the Beach Road.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the event at a function in the Eastern Naval Command on Wednesday evening.

Prep work

As part of the preparatory works to host the event, the Beach Road stretch from Naval Coastal Battery to Rushikonda was given a facelift by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) ahead of the event.

All the repair works related to roads, electric poles, and footpaths were done, while new zebra crossing and signage boards were arranged, greenery was improved along the medians and decorative lighting was arranged in various parts of the city to give a festive look.

Pending repair works were taken up in the museums along the Beach Road.

The Visakha Museum was also given a new facelift by the GVMC.

Naval personnel who have already reached the city have been touring major tourist hotspots, scenic locations and other establishments in the city for the past few days.

More than 70,000 audience expected

With the rehearsals being a massive hit, drawing thousands of the public for the past few days, the police anticipate a large number of spectators for the main event.

According to a senior police officer from the city, during the last MILAN which was held during the year 2022, around 70,000 public attended the main event on the Beach Road and witnessed it from the galleries. This year, the number is likely to see a rise, he said.

City under security blanket

In view of the VVIP visit, the police have brought the city under a complete security blanket with around 4,000 police on bandobast duty. The entire security will be monitored by seven IPS officers, DCPs, ADCPs and ACPs.

Ahead of the programme, Bomb Disposal Squads have been conducting checks at the venue and important places.

Sensitisation programmes were conducted for the police personnel for a couple of days at the AU Convention Centre by the higher officials.

Crowdpuller event

Passes were given to VIPs, delegates and officials to witness the much-anticipated ‘City Parade’ event. Seating arrangements were done along the stretch and a number of screens were arranged for the viewers.

People without passes were asked to gain entry to the venue on the sand area from Novotel down and Park Hotel Junction.

Parking arrangements

The police have arranged four designated parking places for the visitors. Heavy vehicle diversions have also started come into effect along the Convent Junction to Sheela Nagar route in the view of VVIP’s arrival to the city. People residing on the Beach Road have been given passes.

It may be remembered that Visakhapatnam is hosting MILAN consecutively for the second time after 2022.

The events of MILAN were categorised as Harbour Phase and Sea Phase.

Two International Maritime seminars are scheduled on February 22 and 23, and the International City Parade is scheduled on Feb 22.

The Sea Phase events will begin from February 24. The concluding event is scheduled on February 27.

