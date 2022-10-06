Visakhapatnam: Death toll in Darapalem road accident rises to three

ADVERTISEMENT

The death toll in the road accident near the Central Jail at Darapalem under Arilova police station limits rose to three as a 60-year-old woman who was undergoing treatment in a private hospital succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

An auto-rickshaw with three people on board while heading towards Gopalapatnam from Hanumanthuwaka on the BRTS road on Monday evening was reportedly hit by a van. According to the police, the accident occurred when A. Satyanarayana Reddy, who was driving the auto-rickshaw, reportedly swerved the vehicle off the road to avoid hitting a buffalo. Satyanarayana Reddy and a passenger Pratap (65), a native of Gopalapatnam, died on the spot, while Varalakshmi, wife of Pratap, died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday. The condition of another passenger was said to be stable.

Inspector (Traffic) East sub-division Ch. Shanmukha Rao said that boards have been put up appealing to the motorists not to ply in the middle lane of the BRTS road as it is meant for the heavy vehicles only. However, those who drive two or three-wheelers can use the service roads.

It may be noted that 45 fatal accidents have been reported from the BRTS roads in the city this year so far.

Meanwhile, a woman aged around 55 died after reportedly being hit by a car on the NH-16 at Uddandapuram in Nakkapalli on Tuesday. The woman, identified as P. Lakshmi, was returning home after visiting a temple when the accident occurred.

In another accident, a 35-year-old man died after reportedly being hit by a lorry while overtaking a car on the NH-16 at Kasimkota on Tuesday. Cases have been registered.