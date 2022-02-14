Visakhapatnam: DCI makes a turnaround with third quarter profit of ₹29 crore

Company records a total turnover of ₹241 crore

Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) reported a turnaround in performance for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company recorded a total turnover of ₹241 crore, which is the highest in the last three quarters. The company also reported a profit after tax of ₹29 crore which is the highest in the last seven quarters.

The earning per share (EPS) of ₹10 is also the highest for the last seve quarters.

The company has already earlier reported a major capital expenditure for purchase of 12,000 cubic Hopper capacity dredger at the cost of ₹1,000 crore.

Further, the company had earlier reported signing of MoU with National Marine Dredging Company, Abu Dhabi, for strategic alliances in India and abroad.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of DCI, G.Y.V. Victor, said that the performance was possible through strict cost control measures and close monitoring of the contracts.