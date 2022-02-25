Visakhapatnam: DCI inks MoU with Gujarat Fisheries Department
To work on maintenance of fishing harbours, reservoirs, ponds and other water bodies in Gujarat
Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCI) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Fisheries Department of Gujarat, here on Friday for carrying out holistic and turnkey solutions for dredging and reclamation projects, conducting surveys and soil studies, preparation of DPRs and consultancy services for the harbours and water bodies under the purview of the department. The DCI will act as a nodal and one-point contact agency.
With this MoU, the DCI and the Gujarat Fisheries Department will work together for maintenance and development of fishing harbours, reservoirs, ponds and other water bodies in Gujarat through dredging and other marine activities.
MoU was signed by Capt. S. Divakar CGM from DCI, and Nitin Sangwan, from the Fisheries Deparment, Gujarat.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.