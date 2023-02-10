Visakhapatnam: DCI achieves highest ever Q3 turnover of ₹372.30 crore

February 10, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) posted the highest ever third quarter turnover of ₹372.30 crore, since inception, for the financial year 2022-23. DCI reported a turnaround performance in the third quarter for the present fiscal, making a profit of ₹13.84 crore.

The Earning Per Share (EPS) is ₹4.94. The Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBIDTA) for the third quarter is ₹62.08 crore as against ₹45.15 crore for the same quarter last year.

The DCI has clocked this performance, though fuel prices continue to remain high in recent times. All the existing projects have been monitored meticulously and executed on time to the complete satisfaction of the clients, according to a statement issued by the company on Friday.

DCI Chairman K Rama Mohana Rao, who is also Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Authority, MD & CEO, (A/C), DCIL, Capt. S Divakar are exuberant on the turnaround performance which was not possible without the team effort of all the employees of the DCIL.

The company is committed to maintain improvement in the performance which is aiming at a record highest turnover of ₹1,000 crore for this financial year 2022-23.