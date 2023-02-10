ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: DCI achieves highest ever Q3 turnover of ₹372.30 crore

February 10, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) posted the highest ever third quarter turnover of ₹372.30 crore, since inception, for the financial year 2022-23. DCI reported a turnaround performance in the third quarter for the present fiscal, making a profit of ₹13.84 crore.

The Earning Per Share (EPS) is ₹4.94. The Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBIDTA) for the third quarter is ₹62.08 crore as against ₹45.15 crore for the same quarter last year.

The DCI has clocked this performance, though fuel prices continue to remain high in recent times. All the existing projects have been monitored meticulously and executed on time to the complete satisfaction of the clients, according to a statement issued by the company on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

DCI Chairman K Rama Mohana Rao, who is also Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Authority, MD & CEO, (A/C), DCIL, Capt. S Divakar are exuberant on the turnaround performance which was not possible without the team effort of all the employees of the DCIL.

The company is committed to maintain improvement in the performance which is aiming at a record highest turnover of ₹1,000 crore for this financial year 2022-23.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US