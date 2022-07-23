Visakhapatnam: Dayananda Siddavattam is new GITAM’s Vice-Chancellor

He has vast research experience in the fields of Molecular Biology, Environmental Microbiology and Regulation of Gene Expression

Dayananda Siddavattam has been appointed the new Vice-Chancellor of GITAM (Deemed to be University).

Prof. Siddavattam, earlier served as HoD of Animal Biology Department as well as the Dean of the School of Life Sciences at the University of Hyderabad.

He has vast research experience in the fields of Molecular Biology, Environmental Microbiology and Regulation of Gene Expression.

He started his career as a researcher by working at the Institute for Genetics in the University of Bayreuth, Germany.

After returning to India, he established a molecular biology lab at SK University, Anantapur.

He is the recipient of the Commonwealth Academic Staff Fellowship, awarded by the British Council in the U.K. In 2008, the state of Andhra Pradesh honoured him with the title of Scientist of the Year.

He is a member of all three of India's leading science academies: the National Academy of Sciences in Allahabad, the Indian Academy of Sciences in Bengaluru, and the Indian National Science Academy in New Delhi.

Recently, the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, awarded him the prestigious JC Bose National Fellowship.