Visakhapatnam: Cybercrime police arrest ‘fraudster’

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 06, 2022 22:59 IST

The cybercrime police on Tuesday arrested man on charge of stealing ₹3.2 lakh from a bank account using the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS).

According to the police, acting on a complaint, cybercrime police station Inspector Bhavani Prasad ascertained that the money was transferred through InstaPay to one Ashok of the Alert Pay Solutions Private Limited in New Delhi. A team of cybercrime police went to Delhi and inquired about the issue with Ashok, his sons Lovnesh Kumar and Rahul Mittal. Investigation revealed that Ashok son’s had developed an app and Amarjeet Singh, one of their employees, had used the app to make 32 fraudulent transactions.

Police said one Balvinder Singh had allegedly supplied the Aadhaar and PAN card details of many persons to the accused. “Amarjeet Singh is absconding. Balvinder has been brought to Visakhapatnam on transit warrant and sent to jail,” Inspector Bhavani Prasad said.

