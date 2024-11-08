ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam cybercrime police arrest four mule account holders from Nellore

Published - November 08, 2024 08:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A businessman from Visakhapatnam was duped of ₹16.50 lakh by cyber criminals and the bank accounts of the four arrested were used by the main accused, say police

The Hindu Bureau

The cybercrime police from the city on Friday arrested four persons from Nellore, who were allegedly providing their bank accounts to fraudsters who were involved in cybercrimes.

As per the police, recently, a city-based businessman has received a call, in which the stranger informed him that he was involved in a money laundering case. He threatened the victim that an arrest warrant was issued on him and he should come to Hyderabad for a 72-hour interrogation. The cyber fraudsters also threatened him if he does not support the investigation, his family would be arrested.

Frightened victim has transferred a sum of ₹16.50 lakh. After realising that he was cheated, the victim approached the cybercrime police officials. Based on the investigation, the police arrested four persons from Nellore, whose bank accounts were used by the main accused.

