 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam cybercrime police arrest four mule account holders from Nellore

A businessman from Visakhapatnam was duped of ₹16.50 lakh by cyber criminals and the bank accounts of the four arrested were used by the main accused, say police

Published - November 08, 2024 08:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The cybercrime police from the city on Friday arrested four persons from Nellore, who were allegedly providing their bank accounts to fraudsters who were involved in cybercrimes.

As per the police, recently, a city-based businessman has received a call, in which the stranger informed him that he was involved in a money laundering case. He threatened the victim that an arrest warrant was issued on him and he should come to Hyderabad for a 72-hour interrogation. The cyber fraudsters also threatened him if he does not support the investigation, his family would be arrested.

Frightened victim has transferred a sum of ₹16.50 lakh. After realising that he was cheated, the victim approached the cybercrime police officials. Based on the investigation, the police arrested four persons from Nellore, whose bank accounts were used by the main accused.

Published - November 08, 2024 08:35 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.