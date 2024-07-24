Visakhapatnam cybercrime police arrest a woman from Hyderabad for ‘duping’ IT employee of ₹22 lakh

The cybercrime police on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old woman from Telangana for allegedly duping an IT employee from the city to the tune of ₹22 lakh.

The arrested was identified as B. Sai Priya (32) from Madhapur in Hyderabad.

As per the cybercrime police, Sai Priya had approached an unmarried city-based IT employee through Instagram. Gradually the duo exchanged their contact numbers. Sai Priya used photos of an unidentified girl as her WhatsApp display picture and chatted with the IT employee. She had reportedly borrowed about ₹22 lakh from him. The victim lodged a police complaint after realising that he was duped.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused.