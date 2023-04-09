ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Cultural meets will play a key role in strengthening relations with different countries, says Andhra University Vice-Chancellor

April 09, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

‘International students pursuing various courses at AU should hone their skills at incubation centre and start-ups’

The Hindu Bureau

The 73rd Foundation Day celebrations of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and Andhra University International Students Annual Cultural Meet were held at the university campus here on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said that cultural meets would play a key role in strengthening relations with different countries. The cultural programmes by the international students from different countries in the Indian universities would also promote universal brotherhood and friendly relations, thereby paving the way for peace and tranquillity, he added.

“International students pursuing various courses at AU should hone their skills at incubation centre and start-ups. We will also create new schemes and programmes to further develop the academic curriculum and education for international students in AU. We are also trying to attract students from some other countries,” Prof. Prasad Reddy said.

Explaining the role of ICCR, the Zonal Director Sunil Kumar Singh said that the ICCR is working with innovative concepts to further strengthen relations with other countries. About 6,000 international students were currently studying in Indian universities, and around 2,300 students of them were from South Zone, which includes universities in South India, he added.

Meanwhile, the AU International Students’ Affairs Dean E. Dhanamjaya Rao said that about 1,000 students from 54 countries were studying in AU. “AU is the only university in South India that has the largest number of international students. We are also providing special hostel facilities to the students,” said Mr. Rao.

The members of Rotary Club Vizag Couples also participated in the programme.

