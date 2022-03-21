Visakhapatnam: CTF conducts counselling for rowdy-sheeters

A counselling programme for rowdy-sheeters was held by the City Task Force (CTF) police on Sunday.

Rowdy-sheeters living under the limits of Kancharapalem, Airport, Gopalaptnam, Pendurthy and One Town Police Stations attended.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (CTF) A. Trinad Rao told the rowdy-sheeters that those who do not mend their ways, and create law and order problems, would be dealt with severely. Similarly, the rowdy sheets on those who show improvement in their behaviour would be closed. Special teams would be formed to initiate action on those who abstain from attending the counselling classes, without valid reasons, and indulge in crimes, he said.

Three held

Three persons were taken into custody by the CTF police in separate cases.

In the first case, two persons were taken into custody and 1.05 kg of weed oil (Hashish oil) was seized from them. The accused were identified as M. Ramu of Tuni in East Godavari district and M. Prudhvi of Narsipatnam in Visakhapatnam district. They were handed over to the Duvvada police station for further investigation.

In another case, the CTF police conducted a raid near Indira Nagar at Gajuwaka and took K. Santosh of BC Road, Gajuwaka. They seized 6 kg of ganja from him. The accused was handed over to the Gajuwaka police station for further investigation.