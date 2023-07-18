HamberMenu
Visakhapatnam: crane owners seek payment of dues

They meet HPCL officials along with Visakhapatnam West MLA

July 18, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Visakhapatnam Heavy Crane Owners Association leaders, alongwith MLA PGVR Naidu, meeting the HPCL officials in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Visakhapatnam Heavy Crane Owners Association leaders, alongwith MLA PGVR Naidu, meeting the HPCL officials in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The Visakhapatnam Heavy Crane Owners Association (VHCOA) have submitted a memorandum to the officials of the HPCL here on Tuesday, seeking their intervention in making Bridge and Roof Company, pay their crane hire dues for work done at the HPCL site.

The VHCOA members alleged that they had approached B&R Co individually for the past several months but there was no response from the company management. They were also winding up their office and hence, there was no response to the queries of the members. The association members say that the B & R Co officials were repeatedly saying that they have huge dues pending from the HPCL.

The VHCOA members, along with Visakhapatnam West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu, met the HPCL officials and sought their intervention for early clearance of their payments.

VHCOA president S. Leela Raghava Rao said that HPCL was making payments directly to the B&R Co. Head Office in Kolkata, without releasing the amounts payable to the crane operators in Visakhapatnam.

