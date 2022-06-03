Visakhapatnam: crane operator dies in accident at Gangavaram Port

A 30-year-old crane operator died, while two others were injured, after the crane in which he was working collapsed allegedly due to severe thunderstorm activity, at Gangavaram Port on Wednesday. The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday evening, but came to light on Thursday night after police registered a case.

The deceased was identified as E. Somasekhar (30), a native of Kaviti mandal in Srikakulam district.

According to Inspector of New Port Police Station S. Ramu, the victim had joined Gangavaram Port about three months ago, from Krishnapatnam Port. He was working in RTG container crane at the port, when the thunderstorm activity occurred. The crane allegedly collapsed and he was struck in the cabin. The victim was retrieved and shifted to hospital, where he died undergoing treatment.

The condition of the other two workers is said to be stable.

New Port Police have registered a case.