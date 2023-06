June 18, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The CPI(M) Visakhapatnam branch leaders have announced on Sunday that the party will hold a district-wide protest on June 19 (Monday) at the office of the Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (EPDCL) and the offices of Discom against the collection of hefty electricity charges, and installation of smart meters. The protests would also be held at sub-stations in village and mandal level units, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.