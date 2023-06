June 18, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The CPI(M) Visakhapatnam branch leaders have announced on Sunday that the party will hold a district-wide protest on June 19 (Monday) at the office of the Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (EPDCL) and the offices of Discom against the collection of hefty electricity charges, and installation of smart meters. The protests would also be held at sub-stations in village and mandal level units, the release added.