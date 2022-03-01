Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) submits memorandum to Collector on new districts

The CPI(M) District Committee has demanded inclusion of Pendurthy mandal and the entire Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) Township in the proposed Visakhapatnam district and the Non-Scheduled villages, located adjacent to the Agency areas of the district, in the proposed Paderu district.

Party district committee secretary K. Lokanadham and Greater Visakha City secretary M. Jaggu Naidu submitted a memorandum to the District Collector in this regard on Tuesday.

They also sought formation of another Agency district with Rampachodavaram as headquarters.