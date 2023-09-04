Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) seeks rollback of power tariff hike, prices of essential commodities

September 04, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A protest was staged by the CPI(M) activists demanding rollback of the hike in power tariff and the prices of essential commodities, at the Turner’s Choultry here on Monday. The protest was organised on the call given by the party State committee.

Addressing the gathering, CPI(M) leader Y. Raju said at a time when the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities were imposing undue burden on the common man, the hike in power tariff by the YSRCP government was financially crippling them. He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was under the impression that people had accepted the hike in electricity charges but was unaware that there was strong resentment among them against the YSRCP government as it was supporting the policies of the Union government.

AIDWA leader K. Mani said that hike in power charges and that of essential commodities was impacting women more and it was imminent that they would express their ire at the ruling governments in the State and at the Centre.

The party GVMC leader Nookaraju said that the governments were not even bothered about the basic principle of increasing the wages of workers, whenever there was a hike in the prices of essential commodities.

CITU Jagadamba Zone general secretary Chandramouli, DYFI leader Santosh Kumar and GVMC leader Eswar Rao spoke.

A separate protest was held at Tehsildar Office at Chinagadhili against the hike in prices of essential commodities and electricity charges. The party district secretariat member R.K.S.V. Kumar led the protest.

