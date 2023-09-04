HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) seeks rollback of power tariff hike, prices of essential commodities

September 04, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) activists staging a protest at Turner’s Choultry in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

CPI(M) activists staging a protest at Turner’s Choultry in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

A protest was staged by the CPI(M) activists demanding rollback of the hike in power tariff and the prices of essential commodities, at the Turner’s Choultry here on Monday. The protest was organised on the call given by the party State committee.

Addressing the gathering, CPI(M) leader Y. Raju said at a time when the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities were imposing undue burden on the common man, the hike in power tariff by the YSRCP government was financially crippling them. He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was under the impression that people had accepted the hike in electricity charges but was unaware that there was strong resentment among them against the YSRCP government as it was supporting the policies of the Union government.

AIDWA leader K. Mani said that hike in power charges and that of essential commodities was impacting women more and it was imminent that they would express their ire at the ruling governments in the State and at the Centre.

The party GVMC leader Nookaraju said that the governments were not even bothered about the basic principle of increasing the wages of workers, whenever there was a hike in the prices of essential commodities.

CITU Jagadamba Zone general secretary Chandramouli, DYFI leader Santosh Kumar and GVMC leader Eswar Rao spoke.

A separate protest was held at Tehsildar Office at Chinagadhili against the hike in prices of essential commodities and electricity charges. The party district secretariat member R.K.S.V. Kumar led the protest.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.