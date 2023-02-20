ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) leaders seek action against Andhra University V-C, Registrar

February 20, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘They organised a meeting in favour of YSRCP candidate in North Andhra Graduates’ Constituency MLC seat’

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India(Marxist) has criticised the alleged role of the Andhra University Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar in organising the meeting at a hotel in the city on Sunday in favour of YSRCP candidatefor the North Andhra Graduates’ MLC seat

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Party State secretariat member K. Lokanadham along with party district secretary M. Jaggunaidu alleged that the YSR Congress Party government was misusing the services of officials to favour the ruling party nominees in elections. They demanded that the Chief Electoral Officer and the district election officials initiate immediate action against those responsible for conducting the meeting.

Calling upon the election officials to ensure free and fair elections, they also alleged that the V-C and the Registrar were acting as agents of the ruling party. They said it was unfortunate that the RDO and DRO failed to take prompt action though the CPI(M) had given information about the meeting being convened at a hotel. They also alleged that the YSRCP leaders had indulged in several violations starting with the enrolment of voters for the graduates’ constituency election in North Andhra region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US