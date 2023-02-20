Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) leaders seek action against Andhra University V-C, Registrar

February 20, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Communist Party of India(Marxist) has criticised the alleged role of the Andhra University Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar in organising the meeting at a hotel in the city on Sunday in favour of YSRCP candidatefor the North Andhra Graduates’ MLC seat

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Party State secretariat member K. Lokanadham along with party district secretary M. Jaggunaidu alleged that the YSR Congress Party government was misusing the services of officials to favour the ruling party nominees in elections. They demanded that the Chief Electoral Officer and the district election officials initiate immediate action against those responsible for conducting the meeting.

Calling upon the election officials to ensure free and fair elections, they also alleged that the V-C and the Registrar were acting as agents of the ruling party. They said it was unfortunate that the RDO and DRO failed to take prompt action though the CPI(M) had given information about the meeting being convened at a hotel. They also alleged that the YSRCP leaders had indulged in several violations starting with the enrolment of voters for the graduates’ constituency election in North Andhra region.