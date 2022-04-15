Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) demands rollback of hike in bus fares

Party activists stage a protest

Party activists stage a protest

The CPI(M) Greater Visakha City committee has demanded rollback of the hike in the RTC bus fares. The participants took out a rally from the out gate to the in gate of RTC Complex, here on Friday and staged a protest.

Later, they went into the bus complex and called upon the passengers to oppose the steep hike in bus fares. Party city committee secretariat member R.K.S.V. Kumar said that the fare in ‘Palle Velugu’ buses (rural services) were increased by ₹2, express services by ₹5 and in the name of rounding off , the fares, which were earlier ₹12 were rounded off to ₹15, ₹18 to ₹20 and so on. The common people were already reeling under the burden of hike in the prices of petrol, gas and other essential commodities, he said.

Party city committee secretary Botta Eswaramma alleged that the State government was extending welfare schemes with one hand and taxing the poor with hike in bus fares, power tariff, user charges and garbage tax by GVMC and hike in the prices of essential commodities. She wondered whether it was welfare of the poor. She demanded immediate rollback of the hike in bus fare and power tariff.

City committee secretariat member P. Mani, party leaders U.S.N. Raju, V. Narendra Kumar, G. Priyanka, Santosh and Ommi Appa Rao were among those who participated.