Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) criticises proposed study tour for GVMC corporators

‘It is nothing but misuse of public money’

‘It is nothing but misuse of public money’

Communist Party of India(Marxist) leader and Corporator of Ward 78, B. Ganga Rao, has described the proposed study tour by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) for its council members to various Smart Cities in the country as ‘misuse of taxpayers money’.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Ganga Rao said that the YSRCP members had agreed to go on the study tour to smart cities like Delhi, Chandigarh, Agra, Shimla and Manali from July 29 to August 7. The objective of the tour, according to the GVMC, was to enable the corporators to learn about source segregation and recycling of waste water. About ₹1.25 crore was likely to be spent on the tour, he alleged.

Mr. Ganga Rao alleged that despite the COVID-19 situation, people were burdened by an increase in property taxes and introduction of charges for garbage collection. He also alleged that the GVMC was unable to take up a number of development works due to financial issues and going on a study tour, ignoring the problems, was nothing but misuse of public money. He said that the CPI(M) would boycott the tour.