Visakhapatnam: CPI(M), CITU condemn arrest of ASHA workers

‘State government should concede their just demands’

The arrest of ASHA workers, who wanted to submit a memorandum on their demands to the officials, came in for severe criticism by the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) leaders here on Tuesday.

The ASHA workers from different parts of the district came to the city to participate in the protest seeking implementation of their long-pending demands like hike in salaries and payment of allowances. The CITU leaders alleged that the State government was entrusting them with additional duties apart from their regular work but was not paying the allowances as promised.

They condemned the police for going to the CITU office in the city and preventing the ASHA workers from participating in the agitation, which was planned at the District Medical and Health Officer’s office in the city.

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao condemned the suppression of ASHA workers, who were demanding among other things recognition as government employees, increase in salaries and payment of compensation to the dependents of ASHA workers, who had died in the discharge of their duties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Minister instead of keeping his promises made during his pre-election padayatra was suppressing them, he alleged. They were being paid a meagre ₹10,000 a month and were being denied welfare schemes. He demanded that welfare schemes be implemented for all those who were outside the Income Tax net or their annual income be increased to ₹5 lakh. He extended support to Anganwadi and ASHA workers in the struggles for their just demands.

The CITU took out a rally in support of ASHA workers. CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao condemned the attitude of the State government towards ASHA workers. He demanded immediate holding of discussions and conceding of their just demands.

“We only wanted to give a representation to the DM & HO on our demands. Though the protest was originally planned at the Collectorate, the venue was changed in view of the ongoing Presidential Fleet Review. We condemn the arrests,” P. Mani, honorary president of the city ASHA workers union, said.