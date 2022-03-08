Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) alleges deduction of user charges from welfare pensioners’ money

‘GVMC should stop the practice and refund money to them’

‘GVMC should stop the practice and refund money to them’

Communist Party of India(Marxist) leader and Corporator of Ward 78, B. Ganga Rao, alleged that the Sachivalayam staff are paying pension after deducting the user charges for garbage collection without the consent of beneficiaries. He said that in the 63 rd Ward, Kranthi Nagar, three months user charges were deducted from pension money of as many as 243 people.

Mr. Ganga Rao wrote a letter to GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha here on Tuesday. He said that even in the Ward 46, two months user charges were deducted from a number of senior citizens, physically-challenged persons and widows forcibly. This is the situation even in Ward 28 and many other wards, he alleged. He also stated that when beneficiaries question the staff, they reply that they were instructed to do so.

“Already this issue was brought to the notice of the GVMC Commissioner. But no action was taken. The GVMC should respond and stop such activities. The money should be given back to the people,” he said.

The CPI(M) leader also said that the GVMC council has approved an agenda to provide three dustbins to each BPL family in the civic body limits. But, the secretariat officials are not providing dustbins to the people and claim that they would provide only if people pay user charges, he alleged.