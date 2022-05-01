Visakhapatnam: couple killed in road accident at Aganampudi

A couple died in a road accident on NH-16 at Aganampudi under Duvvada Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday. According to preliminary reports, A Appalaswany (42), a resident of Sriharipuram, and his wife, whose name is not yet known, died on the spot after being reportedly hit by a container lorry on NH-16, near Anjaneya Swamy temple at Aganampudi Junction. The couple was coming towards Gajuwaka from Anakapalli on their motorcycle, when the accident occurred. Duvvada Police Station Inspector T. Lakshmi said that the bodies were shifted to King George Hospital for post-mortem and the family members were informed about the accident. A case is being registered.