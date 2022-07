July 04, 2022 19:07 IST

The process for admission counselling, certificate verification followed by group discussion and personal interview, for admission into the five-year integrated programme for BBA-MBA, will be conducted at Andhra University School of International Business, Shivajipalem, from July 6.

The provisional allotment list will be placed in the website: www.audoa.in

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement