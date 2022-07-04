Visakhapatnam: counselling for admission into five-year integrated MBA programme on July 6
The process for admission counselling, certificate verification followed by group discussion and personal interview, for admission into the five-year integrated programme for BBA-MBA, will be conducted at Andhra University School of International Business, Shivajipalem, from July 6.
The provisional allotment list will be placed in the website: www.audoa.in
