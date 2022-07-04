Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: counselling for admission into five-year integrated MBA programme on July 6

The process for admission counselling, certificate verification followed by group discussion and personal interview, for admission into the five-year integrated programme for BBA-MBA, will be conducted at Andhra University School of International Business, Shivajipalem, from July 6.

The provisional allotment list will be placed in the website: www.audoa.in


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 4, 2022 7:10:18 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/visakhapatnam-counselling-for-admission-into-five-year-integrated-mba-programme-on-july-6/article65599583.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY