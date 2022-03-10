Visakhapatnam: corporators from Gajuwaka zone seek better amenities

‘Civic body neglected the zone which is one of the highest revenue generators’

Corporators from several wards from Zone VI (Gajuwaka) sought the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to take steps to provide all amenities. Several corporators alleged that the civic body has neglected Gajuwaka zone, which is one of the highest revenue generators in the urban body. They were speaking during the “Coffee with Corporators” programme conducted at Gajuwaka Zonal Office here on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and Commissioner G. Lakshmisha.

Corporators from wards 74 to 79, 85 and 88 under Gajuwaka Zone attended the programme. The elected representatives asked the officials to focus on issues like bad roads, poor drainages connectivity, improper supply of drinking water and also sought construction of parks in the wards for recreation activity of the public. A few corporators also spoke about the long-pending Aganampudi toll gate issue which is bothering the locals and also the pollution caused by public sector units (PSU). Problems like traffic and illegal encroachments were also raised at the meeting.

Promising solution for some of the problems at the earliest, GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha said that the programme has been yielding good results. He also said that the objections, suggestions and problems have been taken in writing and will be resolved in three phases.