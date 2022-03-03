Visakhapatnam corporators flag shortage of sanitation workers

Issues faced by hillock residents raised at GVMC meet

Apart from the poor condition of roads and issues faced by the public due to ongoing underground drainage (UGD) works, many corporators from Zone V (Wards 42 to 55) complained about lack of sanitation workers in Sachivalayams, which is leading to poor sanitation in their areas.

They also alleged that the sanitation workers lack basic equipment to discharge their duties and urged the corporation to allot brooms, dustbins, and safety gear to the workers.

The corporators spoke about the issues in their wards during the ‘Coffee with Corporators’ programme conducted by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) at Madhavadhara on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha.

Ward 42 corporator A. Leelavathi said that some Sachivalayams have just four sanitation workers. There are some days when two workers are on leave, resulting in the hygiene in the area going for a toss, she said.

Her views were echoed by Ward 43 corporator P. Usha Sree, Ward 49 corporator A. Sankara Rao, Ward 50 corporator V. Prasad, and Ward 51 corporator R. Venkata Ramana as they spoke about the steep workload of the sanitation workers due to lack of manpower. They demanded the officials to allot at least six to 10 workers for each ward.

Similarly, some of the corporators complained about anti-social activities rising due to lack of proper street lighting and security in colonies.

Ward 43 corporator P. Usha Sree said that there are nine places in her ward where anti-social activities take place, as youth consume ganja and liquor in the open. She requested the GVMC to set up CCTV cameras in such locations. She also sought the civic body to address drinking water supply issues, as drinking water shortage is generally reported in some colonies during the summer.

Ward 54 corporator Challa Rajini also complained about anti-social activities in some areas due to lack of proper street lighting in her ward. She said that women and girls are facing issues while passing through those areas after dark.

Corporators G. Kavitha (ward 48), K. Satish (ward 46) and K. Hanoku (ward 45) spoke about the issues being faced by the people residing on hillocks in their wards. Mr. Satish urged the GVMC to construct retaining walls at dangerous hillock areas for the safety of the people.

Ward 51 corporator R. Venkata Ramana spoke about the lack of amenities in slums.

User charges

Several corporators also spoke about the issue of user charges for garbage collection. They said that many people working as daily wage workers and maids are residing in some upscale colonies in small houses. It is unfair to collect ₹120 from them, the corporators said. Since it was decided to collect ₹60 from BPL families, such people can be identified from ration cards, but not by the area they live in, the corporators suggested to the officials.