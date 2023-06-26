Visakhapatnam Cooperative Bank striving to reduce NPA rate to zero from the present 0.75%, says chairman

June 26, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Visakhapatnam Cooperative Bank (VCB) Ltd. Chairman Chalasani Raghavendra Rao has said that the bank is striving to bring down the Non performing Assets (NPA) rate to zero from the present 0.75%. Though NPA of 3% is permitted under the RBI guidelines, we want to bring it down to zero as in the past, he added.

Addressing a media conference along with Chairman Emeritus Manam Anjaneyulu and VCB CEO P.V. Narasimha Murthy at the bank’s Head Office at Dwarakanagar here, on Monday, Mr. Raghavendra Rao attributed the marginal rise in NPAs to the COVID-19 impact, which had resulted in the death of some prominent persons in the city and the temporary closure of some businesses.

The pandemic had dealt a severe blow to several establishments and big business houses. A hospital building at Arilova was acquired and auctioned as the management had failed to repay the debt. He said that businesses were once again getting on track, and recovery of loans has improved. He expressed the hope that recovery along with interest could be done in the next one-and-a-half years.

‘Fourth largest’

He said though many of the Central Acts and guidelines of the RBI were detrimental to the cooperative sector, the bank was abiding by them. The 108-year-old Visakhapatnam Cooperative Bank, has emerged as the fourth largest bank in the country in the cooperative sector. It has the fourth highest share capital in the cooperative bank sector, ranked sixteenth in mobilising deposits, fourteenth in advances and ninth in profits.

Despite the pandemic impact, the bank has managed to make a profit of ₹73.14 crore, and declared a dividend of 12% to shareholders. A provision of ₹33.56 crore was allocated for the purpose.

‘RBI hindering growth of cooperative banks’

Mr. Anjaneyulu has alleged that the progress of cooperative banks is being hindered by the measures being taken by the RBI. He also alleged that the RBI has lost its autonomy and was now under the control of the Finance Ministry. He said that special rules were being made to restrict cooperative banks. These include preventing institutions from parking their funds in cooperative banks. He said that the RBI was opposed to the position of Chairman Emeritus, and cooperative banks come under the purview of the Multi State Cooperative Society (MSCS) Act as far as their functioning was concerned. The RBI could only intervene in financial matters, he added.