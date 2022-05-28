Visakhapatnam: coop. society ‘cheats’ depositors to the tune of ₹49 lakh, booked

12 senior citizens lodged a complaint against the society, say police

The PM Palem Police on Saturday registered cases against Director and managing Committee of Jayalakshmi MAM Co-operative Society Limited, Madhurawada Branch (Head office at Kakinada), for allegedly cheating depositors to the tune of ₹49 lakh in Visakhapatnam city.

According to Inspector of PM Palem Police Station Ravi Kumar, about 12 senior citizens, all retired employees and depositors of the society, had approached PM Palem Police on Friday evening and stated that they had deposited ₹49,84,400 in the society in various modes such as Fixed Deposits, Recurring Deposits, Saving Accounts and Share Capital for their future needs. However since the last two months, the managing committee is not crediting the interests on the deposits and also not refunding the amounts to the depositors on maturity of fixed deposits saying that some scams taken place in the bank, the elderly persons alleged in their complaint. Alleging cheating by the managing committee members, the senior citizens said their families are depedent on the interest amounts to meet their daily expenses.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered cases under relevant sections. Further investigation is on.