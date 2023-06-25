Visakhapatnam Coop. Bank makes ₹73.14 crore profit, declares 12% dividend

June 25, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The 108th general body meeting of the Visakhapatnam Cooperative Bank Ltd. was held at Kakatiya Convention Centre, here, on Sunday.

A total of 336 Consultative Committee Members, out of 418, who are representatives of the 93,000 members, attended the meeting. The bank Chairman Ch. Raghavendra Rao presented the annual report for the financial year 2022-23.

The bank received ₹3,973 crore as deposits and disbursed ₹3,052 crore as loans and advances. The total business of the bank crossed ₹7,026 crore during 2022-23. The bank’s membership stood at 93,000 and share capital was ₹305 crore as on March 31. The business target of the bank for 2023-24 fiscal is ₹7,700 crore, to achieve a membership of 1 lakh and ₹350 share capital.

Mr. Raghavendra Rao said that the bank had earned ₹73.14 crore profit for the financial year 2022-23 and declared a dividend of 12% to its members.

Chairman Emeritus M. Anjaneyulu spoke on the RBI’s ‘unilateral policies and directions to Cooperative Urban Banks’ and the problems faced by these banks. He appealed to the members to extend their continued support and cooperation for the improvement of the overall business of the bank.