Visakhapatnam: contractor ‘cheats’ beneficiaries of Jagananna colonies at Atchutapuram

Staff Reporter March 12, 2022 20:25 IST

‘30 persons paid ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh to him after he promised to constuct houses for them’

A large number of people were reportedly cheated by a contractor at Atchutapuram mandal in Visakhapatnam district. Local sources said that about 30 persons from Tanthadi and Vadapalem villages have paid around ₹1 lakh to ₹1.50 lakh to a contractor who promised to construct houses for them at Jagannanna Colonies. The contractor also reportedly took away cement, iron and sand which were provided by the government to the beneficiaries for the construction of houses. Beneficiaries allege that the contractor has support of a local YSR Congress Party leader. It was learnt that all the beneficiaries are fishermen and labourers and have brought the money by taking loans. When contacted, the Atchutapuram police said that they have not received any formal complaint from the victims. “We have taken note of it based on some media reports and are looking into it,” the police said.



