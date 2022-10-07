Visakhapatnam: contract worker dies in wall collapse at HPCL Visakh Refinery

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 07, 2022 20:49 IST

A 46-year-old contract worker died and another person was injured in a reported wall collapse at HPCL Visakh refinery here on Friday. According to the HPCL officials, the incident occurred at the project site at about 12:45 p.m. due to the collapse of the retaining wall on two contract workers who were carrying out civil works at the area. After providing first-aid at the HPCL OHC (Dispensary), the injured persons were taken to a hospital for treatment. One of the workers, K. Krishna, died while undergoing treatment. The other contract worker is undergoing treatment. The city police are investigating the incident.

