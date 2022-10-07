Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: contract worker dies in wall collapse at HPCL Visakh Refinery

A 46-year-old contract worker died and another person was injured in a reported wall collapse at HPCL Visakh refinery here on Friday. According to the HPCL officials, the incident occurred at the project site at about 12:45 p.m. due to the collapse of the retaining wall on two contract workers who were carrying out civil works at the area. After providing first-aid at the HPCL OHC (Dispensary), the injured persons were taken to a hospital for treatment. One of the workers, K. Krishna, died while undergoing treatment. The other contract worker is undergoing treatment. The city police are investigating the incident.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 7, 2022 8:51:54 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/visakhapatnam-contract-worker-dies-in-wall-collapse-at-hpcl-visakh-refinery/article65981714.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY