Visakhapatnam: Contract worker dies in Pharma City

A contract worker aged around 30 died after he was accidentally run over by a vehicle near the waste management plant of Ramky Pharma Unit in JN Pharma City at Parawada in Anakapalli district during the wee hours of Thursday.

According to the police, workers were shifting coal using an earthmover. The contract worker, a native of West Bengal, accidentally slipped and came under the wheels of the earthmover.

The police suspect that the worker might have slipped owing to the poor condition of the road. He died on the spot. The driver of the earthmover was taken into custody.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered at Parawada police station.