Visakhapatnam: Contract and outsourcing workers of GVMC threaten strike from June 19 if their demands are not addressed

May 29, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

482 vacant sanitary worker posts should be filled with the legal heirs of those who retired, says association’s honorary president

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the GVMC Contract Workers Union taking out a rally in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Scores of contract and outsourcing workers of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) here on Monday warned that they would go on an indefinite strike from June 19 if their demands are not addressed by the authorities concerned.

The participants staged a protest at the Gandhi statue in front of the GVMC office, and also carried out a rally from the Central Park to the office while raising their voice against the managment.

Addressing the gathering, the contract workers’ association honorary president P. Venkata Reddy said that the 482 vacant sanitary worker posts in the GVMC should be filled with the legal heirs of those who retired or died, instead of filling them up with the new candidates.

Mr. Venkata Reddy said that until the corporation gives a clarity on the 482 posts, the process of posting of 300 recently recruited candidates should be stopped.

The association president T. Nukaraju said that the authorities should ensure that police cases are filed against the workers and also take up wage revision for the existing workers, those who were not paid well as per the agreements. Later, they presented a memorandum to the GVMC Commissioner at his chamber.

